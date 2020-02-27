|
|
July 19, 1928 - February 19, 2020 Sammie Lee Taylor was born July 19, 1928 in Atmore, Alabama to Lucy Turntine and Almer Johnson, who both preceded him in death. He was the old- est of seven children. Sam left Alabama as a young adult and settled in Columbus, Ohio. Wife and sons pre- ceded him in death. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 and Northrop Grumman Corporation in 1997. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 44648 "15th" St. W, Lancaster, CA 93534. www.HalleyOl0sen.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 27, 2020