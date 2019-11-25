|
Born Sept. 13, 1949 Checotah, Okla. Passed away Nov. 20, 2019 Palmdale, Calif.
Sam lived in Palmdale for 65 years, growing up and attending Palmdale High School. Sam's career of 41 years was Aerospace Management at Lockheed. Hobbies included motorcycles, bowling, camping, and horseshoes.
Sam is survived by his wife of 50 years Irene Sisk, sons Sam Sisk Jr., Steven (Anna) Sisk, daughter Crystal Sisk. Grandchildren Samantha Sisk, Desiree Sisk, Amanda Sisk and Jacob Pena. Great grandchildren Savannah Sisk and Selena Roman.
Sam and Irene raised a beautiful close knit family. He has many many friends he touched with his love, generosity and happiness. His laughter will echo in our hearts forever. He will be sorely missed.
Viewing Nov. 26, at 4:00 p.m. Services Nov. 27, at 12:00 p.m. and Burial at 1 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster CA 93535
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 25, 2019