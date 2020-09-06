1/1
Sandra Gay DRIGGS-MACCURDY
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra Gay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandy passed peacefully at her home in Palmdale, California on August 15, 2020.
Born January 23, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to Gaynobelle and Tom Driggs. Siblings include Kandra, Tamara, Lloyd "Buddy" Driggs, and Tom Harris.
She spent her first chapter of life in Tucson, Arizona where her life-long love of the desert began before settling in the Antelope Valley. Sandy attended Palmdale High School and Antelope Valley College. She was a bartender, car salesperson, Aerospace Technician, and self- published author. Sandy touched the lives of many with her unconditional love, laughter, generosity, and kindness. She will be remembered as a free spirit, independent thinker, creative, peace-loving, passionate trail blazer. Everything she did came from the heart; her family was her world. She was our beautiful, precious "Ma", our beloved Matriarch.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Jim MacCurdy; Son, Tom Wood (Dawn); Daughter, Wendee Miller (Russ); Daughter, Michele Cary (Chris). Grandchildren Amber, Jake, Kayla, Ali, Veena, Ben, Courtney, John, Gaige, Molly, Jaren. Great grandchildren Kara, Ava, Riot, Jaxon, Cayden, Weston, Elsie. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
There will be a celebration of life at Fin and Feather Trap Club, November 7, 2020 at 4 p.m.
"I can go where my spirit takes me. For like the breeze, my spirit is free."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Fin and Feather Trap Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved