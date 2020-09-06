Sandy passed peacefully at her home in Palmdale, California on August 15, 2020.

Born January 23, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to Gaynobelle and Tom Driggs. Siblings include Kandra, Tamara, Lloyd "Buddy" Driggs, and Tom Harris.

She spent her first chapter of life in Tucson, Arizona where her life-long love of the desert began before settling in the Antelope Valley. Sandy attended Palmdale High School and Antelope Valley College. She was a bartender, car salesperson, Aerospace Technician, and self- published author. Sandy touched the lives of many with her unconditional love, laughter, generosity, and kindness. She will be remembered as a free spirit, independent thinker, creative, peace-loving, passionate trail blazer. Everything she did came from the heart; her family was her world. She was our beautiful, precious "Ma", our beloved Matriarch.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Jim MacCurdy; Son, Tom Wood (Dawn); Daughter, Wendee Miller (Russ); Daughter, Michele Cary (Chris). Grandchildren Amber, Jake, Kayla, Ali, Veena, Ben, Courtney, John, Gaige, Molly, Jaren. Great grandchildren Kara, Ava, Riot, Jaxon, Cayden, Weston, Elsie. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

There will be a celebration of life at Fin and Feather Trap Club, November 7, 2020 at 4 p.m.

"I can go where my spirit takes me. For like the breeze, my spirit is free."

