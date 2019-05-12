Dec. 20, 1940 - May 1, 2019

Passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on May 1, 2019 at age of 78. Born in San Pedro, Calif. She was the third child of Oscar F. and Luella E. Carlson. She attended school in San Pedro, Calif.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Fred, nephew Freddie, and daughter- in-law Teresa S.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles A. Chamberlain III, son's Charles A. Chamberlain IV (Phyllis), Darrell Chamberlain, grandchildren Caitlin (Dale), Erin (James), great grandchildren Jason, Stella, Kinsley, and Ryker. She had numerous nieces, great nieces, great- great nieces and nephews, great nephews, and great-great nephews.

She was active in the PTA with her sons and granddaughters. She was known as Grandma Cheer when the granddaughters were members of Supreme Cheer.

In life, she was a person that always lit up any room she entered. She had many friends and was loved by all she met.

Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019. Attendance is by evite.

Rest in Peace Sandy. We will all miss you and will keep your memory in our hearts forever. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 12, 2019