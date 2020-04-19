|
|
Of Palmdale, Calif. and formerly of Tacoma, Wash., died April 9, 2020 at her home. Sara was born in McNary, Ariz., May 15, 1963 to Robert Paul and Betty Bo Duncan. She grew up in Fruitland New Mexico. She ran track and played basketball and volleyball at Kirtland HighSchool. She attended Brigham Young University graduating with a Masters degree in Recreational Management with a minor in Gerontology.
Sara married Wesley S. Owen, Feb. 4, 1989 in Manti, Utah temple. They soon moved to Bellevue, Wash., and established their first home. She worked for several city parks and recreation departments in the Seattle-Tacoma area. She looked forward for many years to become a mother. Sara was so happy when the day finally came and Ryan Nathanial and later Kevin Samuel came into their home. She was devoted to her boys and husband Wes.
Sara mastered many talents including seamstress, self reliance and employment counselor. She was a miracle worker with resumes and in helping many find suitable employment for their talents even improving their employment. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many callings including Young Women, Relief Society, and employment specialist.
She is survived by her husband Wes, sons Ryan and Kevin, parents Robert Paul and Betty Bo Duncan, and three brothers Mark, Brad and Lyman Duncan. She was preceded in death by a brother Paul Duncan Jr.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and graveside service is by invitation only. Others may tune in via Zoom, contact a family member for access. Interment will take place April 24, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Santa Clarita, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Society Los Angeles or a .
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 19, 2020