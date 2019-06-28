50, of Casper, Wyoming died on June 19, 2019, after succumbing to injuries from an accident sustained days earlier. Scott was born December 21, 1968, to Janet Sue (Toney) and Gregory Lee Low in Torrance, California. The family moved to Lancaster, California where his father worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Scott remained in the Antelope Valley until he was 20 years old. He graduated from Paraclete High School in 1987 and obtained an Associate of Science degree from Antelope Valley Community College in 1989. Scott obtained his Bachelor of Science degree at California State University, Chico and went to work for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Scott moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1994 and joined the Casper Fire Department in 1997 where he attained the rank of Captain and was assigned to C Platoon at Station 6 at the time of his death. Scott is survived by his wife, Anne; brother, Brad (Karista) of Cody; aunts and uncles Liz and Danny Low of Lancaster, California and Sheila and Doug Wall of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; grandmother, Juanita Low of Lancaster, California; and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandfather.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Faith Assembly Church in Casper, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, projecthealingwaters.org. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on June 28, 2019