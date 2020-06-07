64, passed away at 10:37 a.m, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Wellsprings Nursing Home in Lancaster, Calif. She was born November 24, 1955 in Los Angeles, Calif, to Royce Eberhart and Charles Sparks. She was married to Allen Lee and Tony Lincke and was widowed twice.

Also surviving are her three sons, Shaun Allen Lee, Shane Robert Lee, Nathan Jacob Lee and one daughter Chantal Lacey Grossklaus; 3 grand- daughters Morgan Lee, Tatum Lee and Sadie Aguilar; 4 grandsons Keegan Lee, Emery Lee, Landon Lee and Isaac Aguilar; 3 sisters Susan Magnolia, Cheryl Burchett and Cindy Burchett; 1 brother Robert Eberhart and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was a long-time resident of California. She loved music and traveling to Ventura Beach. Sharon was a loving mother and spent most of her life being a homemaker and caring for her children.

A small memorial service will be held at Ventura Beach on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

