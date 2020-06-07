Sharon Adele LINCKE
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
64, passed away at 10:37 a.m, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Wellsprings Nursing Home in Lancaster, Calif. She was born November 24, 1955 in Los Angeles, Calif, to Royce Eberhart and Charles Sparks. She was married to Allen Lee and Tony Lincke and was widowed twice.
Also surviving are her three sons, Shaun Allen Lee, Shane Robert Lee, Nathan Jacob Lee and one daughter Chantal Lacey Grossklaus; 3 grand- daughters Morgan Lee, Tatum Lee and Sadie Aguilar; 4 grandsons Keegan Lee, Emery Lee, Landon Lee and Isaac Aguilar; 3 sisters Susan Magnolia, Cheryl Burchett and Cindy Burchett; 1 brother Robert Eberhart and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sharon was a long-time resident of California. She loved music and traveling to Ventura Beach. Sharon was a loving mother and spent most of her life being a homemaker and caring for her children.
A small memorial service will be held at Ventura Beach on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved