Born Sept. 14, 1946 passed away on March 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband Marvin, daughter Beverly, stepdaughter Chris (Matt) granddaughters Caiti and Amanda, sister Linda, and nieces and nephews.
Sharon's favorite interest was the Emblem Club and was a past president of Antelope Valley Emblem Club #76 and Financial Secretary for California, Hawaii and Nevada.
A memorial service will be held by the Emblem Club on Saturday, April 20th at 11 A.M. at the Elks Lodge 240 East Avenue K, Lancaster CA. 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 7, 2019
