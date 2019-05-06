Another one of the greatest generation has passed. Shirley enjoyed a last long visit with her daughter's family in Victoria, where she died peacefully in the comforting presence of loved ones on April 26 at the age of 94. Predeceased by parents Farel and Helen Wykoff, sisters Betty Morse and Pat Combs, beloved husband Robert and son Michael. Survived by daughter Roberta (Andy), grandchildren Coby (Jennifer) Elder, Max (Laura) Fellows, Hannah(Duane) Wall, and great-grandchildren Chloe and Einin Elder and Brandon and Elise Wall.

A long time resident of Palmdale, Shirley was an active league bowler until nearly age 89, and remained an avid LA Dodger fan until she died. She always seemed younger than her years, and was stoic in facing the challenges of old age. Shirley had a genuine personality, possessed a sharp mind and a beautiful smile. Family was everything to her, and we miss her dearly.

Graveside farewell Fri. May 10, 10 am, Desert Lawn. http://www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com/ Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 6, 2019