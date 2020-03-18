|
91, of Palmdale Calif., passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 24, 1928 in St. Paul, Minn. to Alfred and Genevieve Fournier.
Professionally, Shirley worked as a secretary for many years. She started in the banking industry and later worked for the Lockheed Martin Aerospace Corporation.
With a fine-tuned musical ear, Shirley was a talented violin and piano player. She loved music. In her retirement, she loved traveling and visiting family. She and her husband, Hal, were very active and enjoyed going to the gym every day together for 15 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harold "Hal" Jensen; children, Linda Button and John Kroeger; brother, Alfred Fournier, Jr.; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; Hal's daughter, Susan Trupp; and Hal's extended family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Kroeger, and their son, Kirk.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Shirley will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery in Arvin, Calif. at a later date.
Condolences can be made online at www.woodmortuary.net.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 18, 2020