Who was born February 27, 1931, passed away at home on February 25, 2019. He married the love of his life, Catherine Patricia "Pat" Rancel on September 23, 1951, after meeting her at a New Years Eve party in 1950. They were inseparable from that time forward, until Pat's death from Alzheimer's in 2015. During the last years of her life, he cared for her at their home. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his children, son Mike and his wife, Judy, son Jim and his wife Marilyn, and daughter Debbie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. As they began their family and life together, Stan began working in manufacturing, then construction, before joining the Los Angeles County Fire Department, as had his father, John, and brother, Ronald. During that time, he began studying law in his free time. In 1959, he transferred to the Antelope Valley from his home in Norwalk, living in Palmdale, Stan passed the California State Bar Exam in 1963, before taking a position with the law firm of Schwabacher, Cosgrove, and Beaudet. He started his own practice in Palmdale, before joining Waugh and Waugh, and moving to Lancaster. He soon partnered with Del Falls, forming Falls and Langford, practicing for several years on W. Lancaster Blvd, before joining the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, where he retired in 1981. He was active in many local organizations, including Antelope Valley Organ Club, BPO Elks Lodge, Lancaster Jaycees, Lions Club, Moose Lodge, Toastmasters, and the Triple "S" Dance Club. After retirement, he en- joyed traveling with Pat, spending time with family, and hobbies including computer programming and writing fiction novels, and reading. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to the or the . Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary