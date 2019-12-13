|
|
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet mother. Born Oct. 9, 1918 to Carol and Martha Pietaszewski in Brooklyn, N.Y. Passed away Nov. 30, 2019 Lancaster, Calif.
She has lived in the AV for 64 years, she met and married Alexander Dombrowski Sept. 1941. They were married for 46 years.
Mom loved playing Bunco and going to Laughlin. She attended Business School in N.Y. , worked at JC Penny, Sears and AV Hospital in dietary.
Preceded in death by her husband Alexander Dombrowski, her parents and 4 siblings, and her son Dennis (2017). She is survived by her sons Walter Dombrowski and Joseph (Tanya), daugh- ter in-law Cindy Dombrowski, and her daughter Martha (Dexter) Johnson. Grandchildren Warrant Officer Ben Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Bentley Megan Dombrowski.
She was blessed with 101 wonderful years. We would like to thank mom's caregiver Tashia Jackson, she loved mom as much as we did. Mom we love you and miss you.
"Do not grieve for me, I am at peace'"
Services are Monday Dec. 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd. Please send condolences to joshuamortuary.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019