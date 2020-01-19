|
of Lancaster, Calif., passed away Dec. 21, 2019 after an intense battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
Steve was born in Lancaster and except for a stint in the military and a short residence in San Juan Capistrano he lived his entire life in the AV. He graduated from A.V. High School class of 1968 and then received extensive professional, and vocational training working with doctors and nurses at Antelope Valley Hospital learning the art of counseling people afflicted with chemical dependency and abuse. In this profession he helped many individuals and their families attain a happier and healthier life. Steve was a man not only of passion but also great compassion.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 46 1/2 years, Diana Pyron. His Son Joseph Pyron, his wife Carole, and their children Kailyn and Trevor Pyron. His Daughter Jennifer Wilson, her Husband Gabriel, and their children Jonathan and Jakob Govers, and Haley Wilson. Two brothers Earl and Gary Pyron. His parents Earl Sr., Alma, and brother Jack Pyron proceeded him in death.
Steve's happiest moments were racing down the highways and by-ways on his motorcycle with the wind in his beard, a new adventure unfolding before him. He shared many of these treasured moments with his friends and family.
A memorial for Steve will be conducted on January 25, 2020 at the Desert Vineyard 1011 East Ave I in Lancaster.
The memorial will begin at 11 a.m. and following will be a celebration of life at the American Legion, 44355 40th St East in Lancaster beginning at 1 p.m.
Flowers can be sent to the Desert Vineyard the 25th after 9 a.m. and donations can be made to the VA through their website at www.va.gov or also to the online in Memory of Steve Pyron.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 19, 2020