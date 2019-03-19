Home

Stephen Michael RONGE Sr.

Stephen Michael RONGE Sr. Obituary
May 24, 1952 – March 9, 2019

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, born on May 24, 1952 in Los Angeles, Calif. to Frank Howard Ronge and Elizabeth Jane Burke Ronge, passed away suddenly from an apparent heart attack in his home on March 9, 2019, in Palmdale, CA. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he was fiercely devoted to his Catholic faith, loving wife, and family. Stephen is survived by his wife, Amparo, 11 children: Stephen Jr., Joseph, Andres, Elizabeth, Patricia, Carol, Linda, Brian, Jessica, John, and Veronica, 24 grandchildren, 7 siblings and many nieces and nephews. A giving, gentle, patient, kind, and loving man, he will be greatly missed.

A Eucharistic Celebration Mass, Thursday March 21, 2019, 12:00 P.M., St Mary's Catholic Church, 1600 E Ave R-4, Palmdale 93550

Followed by: Chapel of the Valley Mortuary, 1755 E Ave R. Palmdale 93550
2:00-2:30 P.M. Rosary, 2:30-4:30 P.M. Eulogies, 4:30-6:30 P.M. Open Viewing.

Burial Wednesday March 27, 2019 1:30pm, Miramar National Cemetery,5795 Nobel Dr, San Diego, Calif.

Online Memorial Page: https://www.chapelofthevalleymortuary.com/notices/Stephen-RongeSr
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 19, 2019
