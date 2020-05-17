61, of Lancaster, Califor nia, lost his long battle with cancer on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Steve was born July 9, 1958 in Los Angeles, California. He was a long time resident of the Antelope Valley. Steve graduated from Palmdale High School in 1976, and would become an integral part in the local business community in both the Financial, and Automotive fields. Not a day would pass without a friendly encounter with one of the many Valley residents Steve came to know.

Steve is survived by his parents, Courtenay and Gere Thompson, (Lancaster) , brothers David, wife Ava (Lawrenceville, Ga.), and Jamie, wife Rebecca, (Colorado), daughter Sommer Bloomfield, husband Jacques, and children Cash and Waylon, (Huntington Beach), daughter Brittany Thompson, (Los Angeles), and son Stuart Thompson, and daughter Alixyana, (Texas). He was preceded in death by brother Bryan in 1994.

An avid fisherman, Steve would find peace and joy in what seemed like his second home of Sitka, Alaska. He will be missed by family and both lifelong and newer friends. A memorial has yet to be decided.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for a donation be made in Steve's name to the cause of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store