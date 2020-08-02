1/1
Susan Kay HICKMAN
1946 - 2020
Retired Lancaster and Highland High School counselor, Susan Kay Hickman, 73, died Wednes- day, July 29, after a valiant battle with cancer.
The youngest daughter of Dr. Donald and Clara Snyder, Susan was born in Elmore, Minnesota on October 7, 1946. A high school homecoming queen, Susan earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics in 1968 and received her teaching credentials at Bemidji State University in Minnesota.
Susan married Richard Hickman in 1968 (and divorced in 1992). Her son, Clay, was born in 1976. She led an interesting life and lived at times in Minnesota, Texas, North Dakota, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (1981-1984) where she taught math in the British-American school. She and her family moved to Palmdale in 1980 when her husband started work at Lockheed.
Always an excellent athlete, Susan played tennis, biked, walked, swam and hiked regularly. She was a longtime and active member at Palmdale United Methodist Church and served meals at a homeless shelter once a week for the past 20 years. She enjoyed time with friends, smiling, laughing, and always taking a genuine interest in other people's lives.
In January 1989, she and her son Clay were involved in a car accident which left Susan in a two week coma with severe head trauma. She made a miraculous recovery, went on to earn a Masters degree and became a high school counselor, working at Lancaster High School for fifteen years and later Highland for another three years.
Susan often spent time in Minnesota and Florida with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald. She is survived by her son Clay A. Hickman, grandson Noel A. Hickman, sister Patricia (Bob) Ludlow, brother Tucker (Mary Anne) Snyder, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
An online celebration of life service for Susan is planned for October 7th, it will be viewable live on the Palmdale United Methodist Church YouTube channel and available for playback thereafter.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
online
Memories & Condolences

August 1, 2020
Susan has been a dear friend for over fifty years. Those years are sprinkled with so many wonderful moments and memories to keep. Her love, concern and laughter never wavered.
Though, apart by miles, our connection always remained the same. She will, be forever, a part of my heart.
Bernadette Frishkorn
Friend
July 31, 2020
Susan was a BRIGHT SHINING LIGHT in the lives of all those who knew her.... She will truly be missed.....
Carol Cone
Friend
July 31, 2020
Carol Hawkins
July 31, 2020
My Grandmother was a strong woman full of fire, always willing to get in trouble with me, and we always happen to be in trouble with my father. When it was adventures by bikes to get ice cream or doing other daring stunts to either scare or anger my father. My grandma was so heartfelt, and caring when she was apart of my life, and know I still feel her joy and cheerfulness as if she were alive standing aside with me now.
Noel A. Hickman
Grandchild
July 31, 2020
Clay
Son
