Susan Paula REED

Susan Paula REED Obituary
Born Feb. 11,1949, in Glendale, Calif. Susie made her transition on April 14, 2019 at Palmdale Regional Hospital. Susie graduated from Mojave High School in 1967 and then lived in Tehachapi and Little Rock, Calif. She is predeceased by her father, Chester, and her eldest son, Michael. She is survived by her husband, Rick; her mother, Ruth; her son, Todd; her sisters Nancy and Sandy; her brother, Terry; and her three grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to her sister Nancy Hinkle on Facebook.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 28, 2019
