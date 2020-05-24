Born and raised in New York. She graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School. In 1974 she went to Israel, met and married Amnon, her husband of almost 46 years, and had two children, Keren and Matan. The family moved to the United States in 1985 and settled in Littlerock, Calif., where she lived for 24 years.

At 50 years old, she earned a BA in Early Childhood Development from CSUN, owned and ran two preschools and was heavily involved in her local chapter of NAEYC. She was ever present in her children's education as well, coaching her son's little

league teams and substitute teaching at their schools. Eventually she found her true passion, Try Again Inc, helping teens on probation by giving them life skills, helping them with goal setting, completing community service and completing community service hours. She gave them a fresh start in life and most never needed her services again.

In 2004 she earned a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology from California Coast University. In 2010, Susan moved to Ventura before the birth of her first granddaughter and joined Temple Beth Torah. She was active in temple life, including tutoring kids during the week, volunteering for various events, going to services, and joining the temple sisterhood.

What most people will remember most about Susan is her feisty attitude, grit, and generous heart. There was not a stranger who was not welcome at her table. Thanksgiving dinners sometimes included more than 20 people, most of them not related to her. She loved so deeply and completely and wanted people to know she felt that way about them. Even though she only had two children, many more call her "Mom". She was the most loving parent and never missed an opportunity to let those around her know she loved them.

Mommy's favorite color was purple and when she passed, she had purple nail polish on her toes. She enjoyed reading to and playing with her grandchildren Fiona and Victoria, getting manicures and pedicures with them, having lunch and dinner with her friends, going on adventures with her bereaved moms, cooking for friends and family, going to services, volunteering at Temple, and watching TV shows like Blue Bloods, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Law and Order. She endured a lot of heartache in her life but she was so strong and such an amazing role model.

Susan is preceded in death by her son Matan. She is survived by her husband Amnon, her daughter and son-in-law Keren and John, granddaughters Fiona and Victoria, her brother Richard and Nephew David and his daughters, as well as many many friends and "Associate Children" as she called them.

She loved and had such a lasting, positive impact on so many, and she is going to be missed by them. Say Hi and give a big hug to Matan for us!





