Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Sybil Norel MCCRACKEN


1925 - 2019
Sybil Norel MCCRACKEN Obituary
Sybil Norell McCracken went to be with her Lord and Savior, husband and others on July 19, 2019 surrounded by family and friends in her home in Quartz Hill, Calif. Sybil was born in Pleasanton, Kan, on December 14, 1925 and raised in McCracken, Kan. Then moved to Los Angeles in the early 1940's. There she met a schoolmate named John McCracken and thought it was funny that someone could be named the same as the town she lived in Kansas. Several years later they married.
Surviving Sybil are her daughter Teddy Norell Coltharp (Woodey) and son Lon R. McCracken both are longtime Lancaster residents; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren. Including 5 middle named Norell. Sybil's life hobby was teaching piano, over 60,000 lessons in 62 years. Service held at Halley-Olsen Mortuary on Cedar Ave in Lancaster on Saturday, July 27 at 10 am. Private graveside service following at Forrest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 25, 2019
