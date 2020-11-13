June 9, 2003-Oct. 20, 2020 Successfully graduated AVUHSD 2018 Army Boot Camp and became a ¨Lope ¨ at Antelope Valley High School by choice the following year. Talent had a great love for basketball, video games, track and new shoes! Talent was in his senior year at AVHS and he was pursuing his dreams and setting greater goals while training through work experience at his local Army Recruiting Station. He was days away from enlisting. Talent was determined to be the very best version of himself for his family. He was a fun-loving, quick-witted and sincere young man and his family was proud of the young man he had worked so hard to become.

Talent has joined his loving mother, Murdewiyanti and will be greatly missed by his father, Eric Finn, his two sisters Erise and Asia, and his brother Eric. Talents best friends Daniel, Jaleel, Jenny and Andrew will miss him along with his excitement for the future and his passion for life.

Talent and Murdewiyanti Finn will be held on Saturday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Haley Olsen, 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store