Ted Nelson of Tehachapi, Calif., passed peacefully away at his home on September 5, 2019. He was 84 years old.
He is survived by his wife, Robbie (Fowler) Nelson of 65 years; Becky (Mike) Smead; Vickie (Bill) Schulte; Rick (Wendy) Nelson; and Teri (David) Coppersmith; sister, Susie; brothers, Ken and Ron; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, numerous great- grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson due in November. Ted is preceded in death by brother, Tom and grandson, PJ.
Ted was born in Lancaster, Calif., on January 14, 1935, to the late Theodore and Charlotte Nelson. Ted spent his career in the concrete business as a cement mason journeyman and an Operating Engineer. He loved to work and was always the hardest worker on the job. Ted considered his work friends part of his family.
Most importantly he loved his family and his dog, Harvey, flat track racing, motocross, NASCAR, classic hot rods, and was an honorary member of the Jester car club.
Thank you to his many wonderful friends.
A Celebration of Life service for Ted will be held at Wood family funeral home 321 W. F Street Tehachapi, CA, on Friday, September 13th, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed immediately by a reception.
Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 11, 2019