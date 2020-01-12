|
77, of Lancaster, Calif., passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
He was born to parents Harry and Frances Richardson, on July 25, 1942, in Malta, Ohio. Teddy graduated from M&M High
School in McConnelsville and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force where he served for 20 years be- fore retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1980. He then went on to work civil service as an electronics technician at Edwards AFB, Calif. for almost 20 years before retiring in 2003.
He was married to Ardith Madaule in 1969, who survives him. Teddy is also survived by daughters, Julie (Richard) Smith and Annette (Shayne) MacCuish; granddaughters, Taylor and Jordyn; sisters, Judy Swinger and Peg Olasin; and numerous sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews. Teddy was known for his love of restoring classic cars, traveling, and camping. He was active in the Antique Automobile Club of America – Antelope Valley Region, Antelope Valley Rural Museum, King Midget West Car Club, and the Old Timers Association.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Vets 4 Veterans (www.avvets4veterans.org) or the Antelope Valley Rural Museum (www.avmuseum.org).
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 12, 2020