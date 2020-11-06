1/1
Theresa L. LEON
Nov. 6, 1969 - April 9, 2020 Theresa passed away peacefully on April 9, after a long battle with Parkinson/MSA disease at her sister's home surrounded by her family.
She leaves behind her 3 sons, Jason, Anthony and Raymond whom cared for her with love and dignity in her final months with this terrible disease. She is also survived by her parents Rocky and Isabel Ramos and her sisters Lonni Ramos, Diana Saldivar and Rachel Ramos along with her brother Donald Hinkle and many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was so loved and taken care of by all of her family. She truly loved all of us and we miss her terribly.
Our thanks to everyone who was there for her, especially her dear friends from High Desert Medical Group. We appreciate their support and kindness. Her time there was a happy and special part of her life.
Rest in peace Ter. We miss you.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 6, 2020.
