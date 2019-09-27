|
Passed away Sept. 21, 2019 at the age of 92. He served his country during World War II and was a proud Navy Veteran. He retired from GE after 34 years. He is survived by the love of his life Mary Lou Klingkamer, his son Thomas Klingkamer Jr., daughter Shirly Parsons and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at Joshua Memorial Park Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Immediately following there will be a Celebration of Life at the family home.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019