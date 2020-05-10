Cherished Father, Grand Father and Friend:

Thomas Daniel Hammett, 69, of Palmdale, California, Sunday March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends.

Thomas was born on December 15, 1950 to Joseph and Frances (Hanley) Hammett in Encino, California. After graduating Palmdale High School in 1969, where he played varsity basketball and ran track, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp Camp Pendleton and received the National Defense Service Medal. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was unendingly proud of both his daughters, Tanya, and Sarah, and always tried his best to support them. Thomas was also a passionate grandfather and could be found with his granddaughter, Hayley Anne, going to the movies or just hanging out at home. He was the most loving father and grandfather a family could ask for. Thomas was proceeded in death by his parents Joseph and Frances, oldest brother Mike and brother in law Kenneth Lunt as well as his two close friends, Shelly Smith, and Terry Walls. He is survived by siblings: Patrick and Daniel (Diane) Hammett, sisters; Teresa (Ronald) Thomas, Charlene McGee nephews; Randy and Shawn Lunt; Niece Lisa Hammett. Thomas will be missed the most by his girls as he leaves behind his daughters; Tanya Hammett (Jeremiah Hale) and Sarah Hammett (Mike Baker) and his grand daughter Hayley Anne Baker. Thomas was known by friends as just "Tom" and will be missed by all especially Mandy and Dave Lewis and his BFF of 20 years Susan "Susie Q" Gronewold.

Flowers/Cards sent to Chapel of The Valley. Celebration of Life Palmdale Elks Lodge in Palmdale on a future date. The family has decided on cremation and will have a private ceremony in Santa Barbara

