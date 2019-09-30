|
(1942-2019), Loving husband, devoted father and doting grandfather died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at age 77.
Tom was born February 22, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the University of San Francisco (USF) and earned his Juris Doctorate from UCLA Law School before moving to Lancaster in 1967. He practiced law in the Antelope Valley for 52 years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Janet (Sellers) Ward, his three children Virginia Justice (Cary), Andrew Ward (Autumn), Molly Ridges (Ryan) and grandchildren Samuel, Zachariah Thomas, Noah, Taylor, Emma, Timothy, and Cary, Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Catherine (Joyce) Ward and his son Timothy Ward.
Tom was a proud Irishman who was instrumental to the incorporation of Lancaster as a city and served as Lancaster City Attorney from 1978-1987. He was an active and contributing member of the community as a lifelong member of the Kiwanis Club and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He served on numerous boards and civic organizations including the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, Antelope Valley Hospital Gift Foundation, Antelope Valley High School Foundation, Saint Serra Parish Formation Committee and Finance Council. He was President of the Antelope Valley Bar Association in 1975 and a proud supporter of Paraclete High School's Booster Club. Many will also remember seeing him at the Grand Stands of the Antelope Valley Fair taking tickets for concerts and other events.
Tom was a diehard Yankees fan and long-suffering supporter of the USF Dons basketball team.
A Rosary followed by the Mass of the Resurrection will be on Friday, October 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Serra Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Paraclete High School's endowment fund.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 30, 2019