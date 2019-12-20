|
|
Aged 41, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 11 in his home.
He was born on August 10, 1978 in Panorama City, California to Eddie and Judy Martinez. From a young age, Thomas was a sports enthusiast who played and coached in his spare time. He worked as a Director of Group Underwriting for Anthem, a company for whom he worked over 20 years.
Thomas is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Esteban and Abegais Martinez, and his maternal grandmother, Barbara "Nanny" Harris. He leaves behind his Papaw, Jim Harris, his parents, Eddie and Judy Martinez, his spouse, Mikki Martinez, his children, Payton, Mackenzie, and Brendan, his brothers Robert and James, his sister, Chelsea, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m. at Palmdale Community Church. Attendees are asked to wear royal blue in support of Thomas' favorite sports team, the Dodgers.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019