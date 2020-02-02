|
Born January 26, 1930 in Huntington, Indiana to Henry and Catherine Reust. Died December 19, 2019 in his sleep. He served in the US Air Force (1950-1954). While staioned at March AFB he met his wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Hanifin) Reust. They married and moved
to Lancaster in 1955. He retired as a radar and electronics technician with Hughes Aircraft in 1989. After retirement, Tom and Peggy served for 20+ years as volunteers with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. They lived in Lancaster for 60 years. His life exemplified determination and commitment to his family, career and volunteer service.
Tom is survived by his wife Peggy, of 64 years, their four children; Mike, Tim, Patrick, and Janet and four grandchildren.
A mass will be held at 10 a.m. February 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster. Burial with military honors at Riverside National Cemetery, April 10, 2020.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 2, 2020