Formerly of Lancaster and Rosamond, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. His 30 plus year career with Boeing included working on the Space Shuttle program and at Edwards AFB. He retired to Fort Mohave, Ariz. in 2013 with his wife of nearly 16 years, Diane, also of EAFB, to enjoy travel, friends, golfing and time with grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, two of his three children, Melissa and Robert, his grandchildren, and his siblings; Terry, Sue, Brenda and Sheila. His eldest son, William, passed way in 2013.
Services will be held Monday, April 15th at 12:00 P.M. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, Nev.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 31, 2019