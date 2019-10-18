Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Allan Schilling BARGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Allan Schilling BARGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trevor Allan Schilling BARGER Obituary
Aug. 29, 1974 - Oct. 13, 2019 Born and always lived in Lancaster. Loved working with animals and riding his motor- cycle. He was always willing to help others. Survived by his mother, Bonnie, his father, Allan, his aunt Betty, his uncle Tom and many cousins. Active in AA for ten years. He will be greatly missed by his family, and his AA and biker friends.
A memorial service will be held on November 16, 11:00 a.m., Desert Vineyard Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor Allan Schilling's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.