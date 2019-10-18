|
Aug. 29, 1974 - Oct. 13, 2019 Born and always lived in Lancaster. Loved working with animals and riding his motor- cycle. He was always willing to help others. Survived by his mother, Bonnie, his father, Allan, his aunt Betty, his uncle Tom and many cousins. Active in AA for ten years. He will be greatly missed by his family, and his AA and biker friends.
A memorial service will be held on November 16, 11:00 a.m., Desert Vineyard Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019