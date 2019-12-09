|
Age 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1934 in Shantung (Shandong), China and immigrated to Taiwan, where she met her husband and married on September 4, 1965.
For many years, she was a highly regarded middle school teacher, and worked for the post office in Taiwan. In 1979, she immigrated to California with her daughter, and was soon gainfully employed. In 2001, she retired from the Lancaster Postal Service.
She is survived by her husband, Shing-Min Lee, her daughter, Lana Lindsey-Koontz, her grandson Michael D. Koontz, her sister Tsu-Jen Anderson, and her brother Tsu-Chang Liu.
Tsu-Fan was a very loving, generous, and kindhearted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very helpful, compassionate, friendly, gentle, and thoughtful individual. Her passions included her excellent talents as an oil and water painter, and as a seamstress. She loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as helping those in need.
We will all miss this golden heart
of a woman dearly!!! Forever in our hearts!!! Rest In Peace mom and see you in heaven!!!
Celebrate the Life - Cherish the Memories
December 13, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Eternal Valley Memorial Park,
23287 N. Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA 91321
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019