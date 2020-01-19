|
Born April 18, 1967, passed away at age 52, on January 3, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents John and Helen Forrest, sister Joanne, and spouse Allan Copeland.
Survived by husband Barry White, four children Alexander, Travis, Austin and Ryan, and siblings Theresa, Debbie, Patricia, Johnny and Diane.
Val was involved with Capital Campaign, Lecter, Eucharistic Minister, Fall Lunch- on, School Volunteer, Church Retreats, Confirmation Volunteer.
Service on Sat. Jan. 25, at noon, Sacred Heart Church, 565 W. Kettering St., Lancaster.
