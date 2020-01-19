Home

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
565 W. Kettering St
Lancaster, CA
Valerie J. Copeland White


1967 - 2020
Valerie J. Copeland White Obituary
Born April 18, 1967, passed away at age 52, on January 3, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents John and Helen Forrest, sister Joanne, and spouse Allan Copeland.
Survived by husband Barry White, four children Alexander, Travis, Austin and Ryan, and siblings Theresa, Debbie, Patricia, Johnny and Diane.
Val was involved with Capital Campaign, Lecter, Eucharistic Minister, Fall Lunch- on, School Volunteer, Church Retreats, Confirmation Volunteer.
Service on Sat. Jan. 25, at noon, Sacred Heart Church, 565 W. Kettering St., Lancaster.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 19, 2020
