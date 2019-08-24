|
April 16, 1944 - July 6, 2019 Our dad could do anything. Born in Hays, America (aka Hays, KS), dad grew up with four sisters and two brothers on a farm in Ellis, KS, where he learned numerous skills, including the curiosity and desire to make 'stuff'. In 1966 he married and moved to California, where he started a family and a 45- year career at Lockheed Martin. From internship, to teacher, to senior manufacturing engineer, he was a vital part of the Skunk Works, recognized by pilots, co-workers, and all levels of management for his contributions to the program. His detailed mind was evident not only at his job, but in the little things he did outside of work to meticulously create lasting and solid projects. His retirement was filled with antique shopping, old fashioned diners, good friends, building bird and butterfly gardens, and a love of planting and taking care of trees. And, of course, laughing, teaching, and making memories with us- 'his favorite people call him dad'. We were surprised our energetic dad did not come home after his bypass surgery. Through our sadness we are finding various ways to honor his memories, as he touched so many lives with his generosity and kindness. We miss you and love you, dad. Tammy and Wendi
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 24, 2019