Born to Clarence Wesley Herrin and Henri Etta (Peagler) Herrin on March 3, 1945 at Ambrose, Georgia, a rural community near Homerville, Georgia, which became her hometown where she was raised along with her only sibling Linda by their maternal grandmother Eva Peagler, she entered into rest with her Lord Jesus Christ on July 25, 2019 at Antelope Valley Hospital following extended illness.
A 1965 graduate of Clinch County High School in Homerville, Vernelle Mallette Herrin worked at Cocoa Beach, Florida for some time before moving to Dallas, Texas she she met her to-be husband Gregory Dean (Greg) Price in late 1966. They soon became soulmates and were married on September 22, 1968 in Dalleas. No children were born to this union. In October 1971 they moved to California and settled in Lancaster as Greg had become employed by Lockheed in Palmdale.
Mallette was a musician, learning piano and organ as a young teen. She played clarinet in her high school marching band and evolved to a preference for classical music, becoming proficient at playing many compositions of Bach, Handel and others, Handel's The Messiah being her favorite. In Dallas she sang in the choir of a Billy Graham crusade and later played piano and/or organ for churches in the Antelope Valley including First Southern Baptist, Trinity Baptist and Quartz Hill Presbyterian; an played for many weddings and funerals. Other interest were floral design and crafts. Many people in the AV enjoyed her floral arrangements and craft creations she submitted as entries in the AV Fair, winning several Best of Show awards. An animal lover, she never met an animal she didn't want to pet or feed.
Mallette was a member of Lancaster First Assembly of God and a faithful attendee of services until recent mobility, respiratory and other health issues made attending difficult, but she continued reading her well worn and marked up Bible.
She is survived by her loving husband Greg of their Lancaster home, sister Linda Grace (Taylor) Pilcher and husband Eugene of Spark, Georgia, two nieces, two nephews, five gran nieces and nephews and many friends.
Friday, August 2: Viewing at 10:00 am and Celebration of Life at 11"00 am at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 44514 20th St. West; internment 2:00 pm at Antelope Valley (formerly Lancaster) Cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, entrusted to Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funerals & Cremations in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers please contribute to , church or other worthy cause such as the homeless or animal rescue.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019