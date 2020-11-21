1/1
Viola Mae OWENS
Viola Owens from Ridgecrest Calif, passed away suddenly on Nov. 04, 2020 in Bakersfield, Calif. She is survived by the loves of her live, her husband James and her sons Patrick, Timmy and brothers Tony, Danny and Victor. She loved all her friends Lisa, Lori, Linda, Kim and so much more friends to list. Viola worked at China Lake Naval Air Station for ARCATA for over 10 years. She retired last year to take care of your dad's declining health. "Vi" as she went by always brought a smile when she was in the room. She always said, "You already have a no you might get a yes."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
