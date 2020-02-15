|
Born on March 30, 1927, Virginia passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 while surrounded by family in Lancaster, Calif, at the age of 92. She was ahead of her time, accident- ally hilarious, and the greatest supporter of her family. Virginia worked as a Librarian for the Los Angeles County Public Library for 16 years but her most important role was as a wife and mother to her four children: Gae, Charles (Rick), Lynne, and Joel. She was also a member of Eastern Star Association in San Bernardino, and a member of the California Scholarship Federation. Born in Oxnard, Calif, Virginia moved around Southern California before settling down in Lancaster for forty-five years, and eventually retiring to build her dream house in Everett, Wash. Seventy-one of her years were spent in laughter and on adventures with her husband Charles, whom she now rejoins. Always soft hearted, Virginia was known to shed a tear when looking through photo albums or watching family movies, but was also tough and was never afraid to give someone a talking-to. She will be dearly missed. Virginia is survived by her children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd. on February, 17 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and graveside services will be observed at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA. on February, 18, at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 15, 2020