Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Fellowship
725 East Ave J,
Lancaster, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Crowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sue Crowder


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Sue Crowder Obituary
Devoted wife and mother, Virginia Sue Crowder, surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord and her husband Frank on March 30, 2019. Born in Web City Missouri to Clarence and Una Hayes in 1938, both of Missouri, she moved with her family to San Bernardino in 1943. The family owned and worked on a chicken ranch out of their home for many years.
Services will be held on April 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Fellowship, 725 East Ave J, Lancaster, CA (behind Lutheran church).
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.