Devoted wife and mother, Virginia Sue Crowder, surrounded by family, went home to be with the Lord and her husband Frank on March 30, 2019. Born in Web City Missouri to Clarence and Una Hayes in 1938, both of Missouri, she moved with her family to San Bernardino in 1943. The family owned and worked on a chicken ranch out of their home for many years.
Services will be held on April 27th, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Fellowship, 725 East Ave J, Lancaster, CA (behind Lutheran church).
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 21, 2019