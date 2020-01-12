|
Born May 18, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Arthur and Edith (Gosnell) Coleman, Vivian passed away in Lancaster on December 28, 2019 at 94 of Alzheimer's Disease. She lived in the Antelope Valley for over 65 years.
She led a full and active life. As a young mother, she volunteered with her children's schools, made clothing and costumes, decorated cakes, and led the church youth choir and scout troops. She also served as Financial Secretary for First Christian Church. Later she was a bookkeeper at the Lancaster School District and an Avon Lady, and volunteered at AV Hospital.
Vivian loved music, played piano, and sang in choirs from age 5 to 90, including the Senior Center Happy Singers. She enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, crafting and needlework. She traveled all over the U.S. and the world, including 47 cruises. She loved animals, and her cat Mindy provided great comfort in recent years.
Vivian is survived by daughter Linda Barr Quinby and son-in-law Dave, Carlsbad, Calif; loving partner Darrell Montgomery and family, and daughter-in-law Susan Barr and family, all of Lancaster; nieces Audrey Spates, Janet Gray, and Deborah Horton and special stepdaughter Tina McEldowney. She was predeceased by husband Fay Barr in 1971, husband Charles "Casey" McEldowney in 2011, sister Doris Dixon in 2016, and son Gary Barr in 2017.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary. www.joshuamortuary.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 12, 2020