Was born in Miles City, Montana on December 17, 1928, the 25th anniversary of the Wright Brothers First Flight. Walt departed for that great golf course in the sky on August 13, 2019 in Lancaster, where he has resided for the past 65+ years.
Walt served in the U.S. Air Force at Edwards A.F.B. as a Flight Test and Public Information Photographer. Upon discharge, Walt replaced his own vacancy in the photo department as a Civil Service Worker. A year later, General Electric Flight Test hired him. He retired from GE Flight Test after 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Mary, as well as his second wife, Maureen, and his third wife, Dorine. He is survived by daughters Debra and Carole, son Scott, and grandchildren Lauren, Jacob, and Savanah.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 17, 2019