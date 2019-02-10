Born Feb. 8, 1945 in Tehachapi, was released from pain Feb. 16, 2018 with his loved ones by his side.



He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and when he became a civilian he worked for Southern California Edison for 20 years until his retirement.



He traveled back to Oklahoma every year to visit his mom Juanita and his sister Shirley, both whom he is survived by. As well as his many cousins and loved ones.



He would also travel to Washington every year to visit his two greatest joys, his grand kids, Logan and Savanna whom he was extremely proud of.



Along all his travels he always hit as many swap meets and flea markets as possible because he was known as a great treasure hunter and would bring home awesome finds from every era of time.



He is also survived by his sister Judy, longtime companion Marina, daughter Robin (Gary), four nieces and four nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Walter L. Johnson and one nephew.



His daughter Robin would like to thank from the bottom of her heart, Walter's best friend Joe, the Stiers, and the Hendricksens; without them she wouldn't have gotten through it all. And thank you to many more dear friends. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 10, 2019