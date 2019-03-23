Passed away at the age of 87, on March 15, 2019.



Survived by his wife Joanne and three children, Walter Dana Old, Dona Lugo and Husband Craig and Darcy Van Dyke. Plus two Step children, Wendi Trujillo and Husband David, and Robi Woolweber and Wife Tami, several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Walter graduated from Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, PA with a Masters in Engineering. He went on to teach at Hofstra University in Hempstead NY. Then he started his career in Aerospace. He was in Aerospace for 49 years and retired at the age of 73 from Northrop Grumman, at Edwards Air Force Base at the end of the B-2 Bomber program.



He loved Hiking and Photography, which his Photography earned him many blue ribbons for his beautiful landscapes. He hiked mostly in the Utah and California Coastal Regions. He hiked until he was 81 years old. Walter and his wife Joanne volunteered at the Antelope Valley Fair in the Photo building for over 30 years.



He loved his family, neighbors and friends and the LORD of coarse.



He requested no services.