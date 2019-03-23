Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Old
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Franklin Old

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter Franklin Old Obituary
Passed away at the age of 87, on March 15, 2019.

Survived by his wife Joanne and three children, Walter Dana Old, Dona Lugo and Husband Craig and Darcy Van Dyke. Plus two Step children, Wendi Trujillo and Husband David, and Robi Woolweber and Wife Tami, several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Walter graduated from Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, PA with a Masters in Engineering. He went on to teach at Hofstra University in Hempstead NY. Then he started his career in Aerospace. He was in Aerospace for 49 years and retired at the age of 73 from Northrop Grumman, at Edwards Air Force Base at the end of the B-2 Bomber program.

He loved Hiking and Photography, which his Photography earned him many blue ribbons for his beautiful landscapes. He hiked mostly in the Utah and California Coastal Regions. He hiked until he was 81 years old. Walter and his wife Joanne volunteered at the Antelope Valley Fair in the Photo building for over 30 years.

He loved his family, neighbors and friends and the LORD of coarse.

He requested no services. Donations would be greatly appreciated to the .
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.