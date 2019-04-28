Resources More Obituaries for Walter GRIDLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter GRIDLEY

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed from this life on April 18, 2019 at his home in Lancaster, Calif., at the age of 84. He was born in Van Nuys, Calif., on December 30, 1934, and moved to Rosamond, Calif, with his family in 1946. After graduating from Antelope Valley High School in 1953, he moved to Anchorage, Alaska with his cousin and soon became employed by the Anchorage Fire department and retired in 1975 as a Captain in the department. His career continued as a small town Fire Chief for eight years in Northern California and Southern Oregon. In 1983 after retiring from fire service he moved to Carson City, Nevada where he met and married his wife, Christine, and from 1985 to 1995 he worked for the Nevada State Prison System as a Senior Corrections and Fire Safety Officer.

Walter, a man of faith, was known as a kind and gentle man, always willing to help others, and dedicated his life to serving those in need. He served with Lions Club International for 37 years. His favorite activity with the Lions was volunteering for 19 summers at Camp Dot-So-La-Lee, a week-long camp for deserving children in Elko, Nevada. As a Lion it was his honor to serve as District Governor of Lions District 4-L5. He most recently served as President of the Lancaster Lions Club in District 4-L1. Other activities Walter enjoyed were fishing in Alaska with his sons, tinkering on his boat and pickup truck and eating out with family.

Walter was preceded in death by his stepson Mark Lindquist in February of this year, his brother, Jerry Gridley in 2014, his father, Al Gridley in 1974 and his mother, Dorothy Gridley in 1971. He is survived by his wife, Christine of Lancaster, Calif, son Ken (Linda) of Wasilla, Alaska, son Rick (Valerie) and daughter Nedra Glenn (Tony) of Anchorage, Alaska, stepson Steve Lindquist of Reno, Nev., stepdaughter Laura Wouters of West Hollywood, Calif., and sister, Doralyn Carnes (Richard) of Lancaster, Calif., 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and one very sweet canine, Gracie. We will all miss him greatly.

A Celebration of Life will he held for Walter on May 19. For more information on the event please call 818-433-9593. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Walter's memory to the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of Southern California, 3450 East Spring Street/Suite 212, Long Beach, CA. 90806 Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 28, 2019