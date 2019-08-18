Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter PRESTWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter PRESTWOOD


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter PRESTWOOD Obituary
March 30, 1927 - Aug. 7, 2019 Born March 30, 1927 in Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away August 7, 2019 in Lancaster, California. Walter grew up in North Carolina and lived in the Antelope Valley for 40 years. He was a world traveler and avid fan of the PGA Tour, attending several British Opens. Walter is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Cindy and Jennifer (Martin) Navarre, two granddaughters Sophia and Amelia, and sister Anne Rhyne. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter Sr. and Adeline, brother Marvin, and sister Louise. Services pending. Thanks go to ProCare Hospice for compassionate care
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.