March 30, 1927 - Aug. 7, 2019 Born March 30, 1927 in Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away August 7, 2019 in Lancaster, California. Walter grew up in North Carolina and lived in the Antelope Valley for 40 years. He was a world traveler and avid fan of the PGA Tour, attending several British Opens. Walter is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Cindy and Jennifer (Martin) Navarre, two granddaughters Sophia and Amelia, and sister Anne Rhyne. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Walter Sr. and Adeline, brother Marvin, and sister Louise. Services pending. Thanks go to ProCare Hospice for compassionate care
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 18, 2019