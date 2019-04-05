1945 – 2019

Walter Woodward of California City passed away suddenly Saturday March 16, 2019. Many knew him simply as Woody. He had been a resident of Kern County for over 37 years. Walter was born August 10, 1945 in Meadow View, Virginia. He attended Patrick Henry High School and soon after he joined the United States Army. He finished his 4 years with the Army and eventually enlisted with the United States Air Force. He worked for the U.S. Air force for over 20 years. While stationed at Edwards AFB, this is where Walter met the love of his life, Darla Chambers. The two married in 1982 and had two sons. After his military service he continued his education at Antelope Valley College and eventually worked Civil Service for nearly 20 years at Edward AFB, CA. Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife Darla Woodward of nearly 36 years; his parents Charles & Florida Woodward; his sisters Dorothy Montgomery, Ernestine Ward, Lucy Chapman, & Dixie Poston; and his brother Kenneth Woodward. Walter is survived by his two sons David & Brian; three grandchildren Brianna, Audrey & Austin; sisters Mary Marker, Wanda Taylor & Linda Call and several nieces and nephews. Walter loved his family very much! He enjoyed playing pool and having lunch with friends. He was deeply saddened when the love of his life went to be with the Lord, but now he gets to see her again because of what Jesus did on the cross. A memorial service will be held at the First So. Baptist Church of Mojave on Sat. April 6, 2019 at 11am and a graveside service Mon. April 8, 2019 at Bakersfield National Cemetery at 10am.