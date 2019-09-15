Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Valley Mortuary
1755 East Avenue R
Palmdale, CA
1936 - 2019
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Wayne E. Hoffmeyer, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 83. He was born July 17, 1936, in Oregon, Wisconsin, to Earl and Jean Hoffmeyer, who also had a daughter Marion. The family moved to a farm in Armstong, Iowa, where he went to elementary and high school. Upon graduation, he continued his education at the DeVry Technical School in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation, Convair Edwards California offered him a job at Edwards Air Force Base. Wayne married Ruth Cheshire on July 12, 1958 and had three children. After Convair, he went to work for ITT Avionics, where he traveled the six western states to set up the tack end systems. When an opening came up, he transferred to Plant 42 in Palmdale, CA. In 1993, he retired from ITT Avionics with 35 years of service. He spent 13 years with the Palmdale Little League and Pony League when his sons were growing up. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 507 and the Palmdale Lions Club where he devoted his life to helping others. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, of 61 years and their three children, Kathryn, David and his wife Angie, Dennis and his wife Patti, his stepson, Robert Bigham and sister, Marion Wymer of Fort Worth, Texas. Wayne is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 15, 2019
