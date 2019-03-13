Home

Wesley Allen JUSTUS Obituary
Passed away February 18, 2019 at the age of 58. Wes was born to Judy and Rubert Justus, November 8, 1960 in Los Angeles.
He is survived by his wife, Adelina, He is survived by his 6 children and 14 grandchildren. His mother Judy and step-father Ollie, 4 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his father Rubert.
He leaves behind many nieces and nephews , cousins and a wealth of friends and co-workers. He will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held 2:30 Saturday March 16 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Palmdale.
Celebration of life will be celebrated at 3:30 at VFW Post 3554 at 39463 10th Street East Palmdale.
No flowers, please donate in Wes's name to Children's Hospital Los Angeles....he was employed there as Manager, of Anesthesia Tech Dept.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
