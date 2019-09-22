|
88, passed away in Lancaster on August 22, 2019. Born in Colorado December 3, 1930, the fifth of seven children to Truman John Baer and Wilda Carder Baer. Bill was raised on a farm near Fruita, Colorado. October 8, 1955, he married Mildred Arlene Zopfi. In the late 1950's they moved to California where they raised two daughters. In 1978 they settled in Lancaster. Bill worked as a civil engineering technician in construction with the California Department of Water Resources. When he retired, he and Mildred enjoyed many traveling adventures together. They took group trips to several foreign countries and spent many years traveling with their pickup and fifth-wheel trailer crisscrossing the country. Ultimately they drove to every state in the continental US, plus Alaska twice!
Bill enjoyed his camera equipment. He captured many of the Baer family events and vacations on slides and photographs-carefully documenting and cataloging them all.
With farming in his genes, he naturally had a green thumb! A consummate gardener, he was well recognized (and awarded) at county fairs for his quality produce. He enjoyed putting food on the table at home and sharing his harvest with others. He and Mildred ran the Thursday Soup Kitchen at the Lancaster United Methodist Church from 1996 to 2010. They enjoyed planning meals and preparing food for the hungry (adding seasonally fresh garden vegetables to the Soup). For years Bill taught adult Sunday School classes and the Bethel Bible Series at their church.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Sue) Carol Baer Riedel (Larry Riedel) of San Bernardino, Calif, and Teddi June Baer of Elko, Nev, two grandsons, Justin Cody Rocha (Andrea) of Elko, Nev, and Tanner Snow Baer (Shanell Snyder) of Vancouver, Wash, one sister, Doris (Dan) Sound of Gridley, Calif, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, Calif, at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. We miss and love you forever.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 22, 2019