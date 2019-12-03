|
|
Born November 29, 1995, unexpectedly passed into eternal rest on November 21, 2019. He is survived by his fiance´ Alexandra Forest, his parents, Richard and Darla Strong, his brother Stefan Strong, and sister, Jessica Strong. He is also survived by his grandparents Ron and Lenore Strong, and Bob and Jo Russell-Wilson, aunt Renee Strong, uncle and aunt Dennis Russell and Laura Hemenway. William was preceded in death by his grandfather, Grover Dean Russell. He will be greatly missed by his extended family members and many friends. A Celebration of Life for William will be held at 10 a.m. on December 7, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 725 E. Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93535.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019