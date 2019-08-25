|
|
Passed away August 5, 2019. He was 67. Pszyk was born in Glendale in 1952. He was seriously injured in a car accident in 1969 while he was a student at Paraclete High School in Lancaster. He later spent years of his life learning how to walk and talk again. He moved to Sacramento in 2003. He loved music, playing records, coffee, and attending Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his siblings, Linda Lee, Patrice Lusardi and Mark Pszyk, and their families, John and Joseph Lusardi, Terry, Jaimy and Patrick Lee, and Kelly Pszyk.
A celebration of life was held August 22 in Sacramento. Please consider a donation to his church or to a homeless organization.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 25, 2019