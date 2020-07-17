On the anniversary of his passing, he is always in our thoughts.

Born June 29, 1960, passed away July 17, 2018, in San Marino, California. He was the son of long-time Lancaster residents Daniel and Elinor Humfreville, who both predeceased him. After graduation from Quartz Hill High School, he enrolled at the University of Southern California, attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1983. Mr Humfreville was initially employed by the City of Los Angeles in their commercial building department as a plancheck engineer. He subsequently opened an office in Burbank, California serving a similar capacity as an independent contractor. In 1991, he joined two close friends and fraternity brothers as an operating partner in the California Chicken Cafe enterprise assisting with new store openings and various construction matters. This affiliation continued to his passing.

Bill was a dedicated and loyal husband, father, brother and businessman who shared a great interest in mechanics, classic automobiles, historic agricultural equipment and family history. He was a proud Brother of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, which he joined while at USC, and shared in a legacy affiliation with his brothers, Dan and Hank, as well as his father Daniel, his grand-father, Henry, and his cousins, Hank Marvin and Dr. Steve Marvin.

He is survived by his wife, Denisse, and his two children, Liam and Mia, as well as his sister Ellen Peterson and her husband, John, of Oakhurst, brother Dan and his wife, Jody, of Burbank, brother Hank and his wife Linda, of Lancaster, and sister Mary Scott, and her husband, Mike, of Acton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

His was a life dedicated to the care and support of his family and service to his clients and associates. His contagious humor and enthusiasm will be fondly remembered.

His services were held at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, with interment at the family grave site.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store